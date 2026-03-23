Under a still dark sky, streams of faithful move towards Masjid al-Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Within minutes, the vast courtyards fill, then overflow, as the crowds spill into the surrounding streets.

Every road leading to the mosque becomes part of the gathering, as hundreds of thousands arrive to perform the prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The sound of takbir — chants of “Allahu Akbar” (God is the Greatest) — rises and spreads across the city, joined by salawat, prayers sending blessings upon the Prophet Muhammad.

Across the world, Muslims mark the end of Ramadan in their local mosques. But here in Medina, where Prophet Muhammad once lived, led his community, and first celebrated Eid, the moment carries a deeper historical and spiritual weight.

Medina is traditionally visited before or after the pilgrimage to Mecca, making it a central stop for many Muslims performing Umrah or Hajj, as it is home to Islam’s second-holiest mosque, Masjid al-Nabawi, after Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

A gathering without boundaries

In the Prophet’s time, Eid prayer was held in an open space — the Eid musalla — where the entire community was invited.

Men, women, children, the elderly. No one was excluded. That same inclusiveness is visible today.

Rows extend inside the masjid and across the courtyards and into the streets. Worshippers stand shoulder to shoulder — different languages, different countries, one direction.

Not everyone is able to enter the masjid. The sheer number of worshippers makes access difficult.

For Selda Ozturk, 53, visiting from Türkiye for Umrah before heading to Mecca, this came as an initial disappointment. But the feeling quickly shifted.

Praying outside, among hundreds of thousands of others, she describes a deep sense of solidarity — not only with those around her, but with Muslims across time.

“I felt very sad that I couldn’t get inside the masjid, not even the courtyard. Normally, it takes about five minutes to walk from my hotel, but I left two hours earlier and could only reach the entrance,” she tells TRT World.

Others express similar reflections.

For many, the experience becomes less about where the prayer is performed and more about the collective moment itself — the unity, the intention, the shared presence.

Among those gathered outside the mosque is Rania Mghoghi, a 17-year-old high school student from Morocco, standing with her mother and sister.

It is her first time in Medina — and her first Eid here.

She describes the experience as overwhelming, especially praying in a mosque built by the Prophet — who is remembered for his deep concern for his community, praying for them and carrying their well-being in his final moments, she says.

“I love the feeling of praying in a mosque built by the same person who cried for us before he died, the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him,” she tells TRT World.

Her sister, Malak Mghoghi, 16, echoes the same feeling, describing the moment as the most meaningful experience of her life.

Their mother, Loubna Mghoghi, 46, who is on her second Umrah visit, says performing the Eid prayer was especially important to them.

“We didn’t want to miss the Eid prayer,” she explains to TRT World. “So we spread our prayer mats on the street and prayed there alongside thousands of others.”

From Sudan to India, London to Nigeria, Pakistan to Algeria and the United States, Muslims from across continents come together — turning the streets of Medina into a meeting point of the global Muslim community.

A moment of closeness

For all, the most meaningful part of Eid begins with sending a “salam” to the Prophet Muhammad from afar.

Worshippers gather outside, facing the iconic Green Dome, beneath which lie the tombs of the Prophet, along with the first two Rashidun caliphs, Abu Bakr and Umar.