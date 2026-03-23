Under a still dark sky, streams of faithful move towards Masjid al-Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
Within minutes, the vast courtyards fill, then overflow, as the crowds spill into the surrounding streets.
Every road leading to the mosque becomes part of the gathering, as hundreds of thousands arrive to perform the prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
The sound of takbir — chants of “Allahu Akbar” (God is the Greatest) — rises and spreads across the city, joined by salawat, prayers sending blessings upon the Prophet Muhammad.
Across the world, Muslims mark the end of Ramadan in their local mosques. But here in Medina, where Prophet Muhammad once lived, led his community, and first celebrated Eid, the moment carries a deeper historical and spiritual weight.
Medina is traditionally visited before or after the pilgrimage to Mecca, making it a central stop for many Muslims performing Umrah or Hajj, as it is home to Islam’s second-holiest mosque, Masjid al-Nabawi, after Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.
A gathering without boundaries
In the Prophet’s time, Eid prayer was held in an open space — the Eid musalla — where the entire community was invited.
Men, women, children, the elderly. No one was excluded. That same inclusiveness is visible today.
Rows extend inside the masjid and across the courtyards and into the streets. Worshippers stand shoulder to shoulder — different languages, different countries, one direction.
Not everyone is able to enter the masjid. The sheer number of worshippers makes access difficult.
For Selda Ozturk, 53, visiting from Türkiye for Umrah before heading to Mecca, this came as an initial disappointment. But the feeling quickly shifted.
Praying outside, among hundreds of thousands of others, she describes a deep sense of solidarity — not only with those around her, but with Muslims across time.
“I felt very sad that I couldn’t get inside the masjid, not even the courtyard. Normally, it takes about five minutes to walk from my hotel, but I left two hours earlier and could only reach the entrance,” she tells TRT World.
Others express similar reflections.
For many, the experience becomes less about where the prayer is performed and more about the collective moment itself — the unity, the intention, the shared presence.
Among those gathered outside the mosque is Rania Mghoghi, a 17-year-old high school student from Morocco, standing with her mother and sister.
It is her first time in Medina — and her first Eid here.
She describes the experience as overwhelming, especially praying in a mosque built by the Prophet — who is remembered for his deep concern for his community, praying for them and carrying their well-being in his final moments, she says.
“I love the feeling of praying in a mosque built by the same person who cried for us before he died, the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him,” she tells TRT World.
Her sister, Malak Mghoghi, 16, echoes the same feeling, describing the moment as the most meaningful experience of her life.
Their mother, Loubna Mghoghi, 46, who is on her second Umrah visit, says performing the Eid prayer was especially important to them.
“We didn’t want to miss the Eid prayer,” she explains to TRT World. “So we spread our prayer mats on the street and prayed there alongside thousands of others.”
From Sudan to India, London to Nigeria, Pakistan to Algeria and the United States, Muslims from across continents come together — turning the streets of Medina into a meeting point of the global Muslim community.
A moment of closeness
For all, the most meaningful part of Eid begins with sending a “salam” to the Prophet Muhammad from afar.
Worshippers gather outside, facing the iconic Green Dome, beneath which lie the tombs of the Prophet, along with the first two Rashidun caliphs, Abu Bakr and Umar.
Many become visibly emotional. Some wipe away tears as they send greetings upon the Prophet.
For some, this moment defines the entire day.
Being able to greet the Prophet and mark Eid in his city becomes the most meaningful part of the experience, says Sari, 28, from Malaysia.
“It’s a connection that feels both deeply personal and rooted in history,” she tells TRT World.
A city in motion
The early morning air carries a calm energy, even as the city fills with movement.
Children in colourful clothes run through the courtyards, laughing and playing while families pray.
Bright garments move through the crowd — reflecting a tradition of the Prophet, who wore his best clothes on Eid.
Strangers greet one another.
For 37-year-old Dian from Indonesia, the moment is defined by human connection — people embracing, sharing, and celebrating together.
Shermin, 33, visiting from Bangladesh, says she could not have imagined the number of people gathered until she witnessed it herself.
The movement, the density, the shared rhythm of the crowd — all contribute to a sense of being part of something far larger than the individual.
More than fourteen centuries ago, Prophet Muhammad established Eid in this city.
Historical narrations describe how he gathered the community, led the prayer in an open space, and reminded them of gratitude and generosity.
He emphasised zakat al-fitr before the Eid, ensuring that no one would be left out of the celebrations.
That principle remains visible today. Acts of giving unfold quietly across the city — donations offered, needs met without being asked.
Hands extend. Others accept. No attention drawn, no recognition sought.
Eid, then as now, is not complete unless it is shared.
Historical accounts describe how the Prophet would take different routes when returning from Eid prayer — allowing him to greet more people and extend the day's joy.
Today, that same spirit continues.
Greetings carry into the streets. Conversations unfold along the roads. The celebration expands beyond the mosque.
The city itself becomes part of the experience.
For many, the day carries a bittersweet feeling, a farewell to Ramadan.
Gulnora, 60, from Uzbekistan, describes it as both an ending and a beginning.
“It’s a bittersweet farewell to Ramadan,” she tells TRT World. “But Eid reminds us that it is also the start of continuing what we gained during the month, discipline, patience, and reflection.”
As Eid comes to an end, for those who gathered in Medina, the experience leaves behind more than a celebration, a lasting feeling of unity shaped by shared prayer, presence, and peace.