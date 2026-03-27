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US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Russian top diplomat claims that the United States is pushing to dominate global energy by taking over Nord Stream lines.
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cites US involvement in Iran and Venezuela as examples of energy market goals. [File photo] / Reuters
March 27, 2026

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US has been seeking control over the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which were damaged by a mysterious blast in September 2022.

Explosions that destroyed the pipelines more than three years ago largely severed Russian gas transit to Europe, squeezing energy supplies on the continent, although Russia had already largely stopped deliveries.

Russia and Western countries have both said the incident was an act of sabotage. Investigators spent years trying to piece together the mystery of who was behind it and last year a Ukrainian man was arrested in Italy on suspicion of coordinating the attacks.

In an interview with France Televisions, Lavrov accused the United States on Thursday of pushing to dominate global energy markets, pointing to Venezuela — where Washington now exercises significant control over the country’s vast oil reserves — and developments in Iran as examples. 

"The United States is also now saying that it wants to take over the Nord Stream pipelines," Lavrov said, according to the text of the interview published by Russia's foreign ministry.

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He did not provide details.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2024 that an American investor, Stephen P. Lynch, was seeking to buy the two-pronged Nord Stream 2 pipeline, one line of which remains intact.

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SOURCE:Reuters
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