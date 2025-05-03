WORLD
2 min read
Death toll from RSF attacks in Sudan rises to 300: Rights commission
The RSF claimed earlier that it had taken full control of Al-Nahud and seized the Sudanese army’s 18th Infantry Division headquarters.
00:00
Death toll from RSF attacks in Sudan rises to 300: Rights commission
At least 300 civilians, including 21 children and 15 women, were killed in an attack carried out by RSF / AP
May 3, 2025

The Sudanese National Commission for Human Rights has announced that at least 300 civilians, including 21 children and 15 women, were killed in an attack carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Al-Nahud in West Kordofan state.

In an official statement on Saturday, the commission condemned “the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in Al-Nahud, including direct targeting, execution, and killing.”

It noted that the death toll figure remains preliminary due to the city's continued siege by RSF and their prevention of residents from fleeing or accessing aid.

On Friday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Network had reported over 100 deaths in the same attack.

According to the commission, the RSF also looted medical supplies, local markets, and Al-Nahud Hospital.

It appealed to the international community to pressure all parties to ensure civilians can safely exit conflict zones.

RECOMMENDED

There was no comment from the RSF on the reports.

The RSF claimed on Friday that it had taken full control of Al-Nahud and seized the Sudanese army’s 18th Infantry Division headquarters after clashes with government forces.

The city, previously under army control, had been serving as the temporary capital of West Kordofan since July 2024, after the RSF captured its original capital, Al-Fula.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage