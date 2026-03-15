US conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has said that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is potentially preparing to charge him for allegedly being an agent for a foreign country.
In a video he posted on X on Saturday evening, the ex-Fox News host said the CIA read his text messages and found out he spoke to people of Iran before the US and Israel launched their war on the country.
"I only have one loyalty, and that's the United States, and I have never acted against it," he said in his video, saying he doesn't expect anything to come out of this potential charge.
He also said he never received money from any country, stressing that this is provable.
"Moreover, it's my job to talk to everybody all the time and try to figure out what's happening around the world. That's what I literally do for a living," he added.
"Legally, I think the case is Ludacris (ridiculous)."
He added that countries tend to be more authoritarian during times of war, saying it's ironic to be happening in the US, which fights wars on behalf of freedom.
A turning tide
Carlson criticised the US-Israel war on Iran. President Donald Trump responded to ABC News' Jonathan Karl by saying Carlson "lost his way."
"I knew that a long time ago, and he's not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country," Trump said.
There have been points of friction among the US right-wing and conservatives in recent years, especially after the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, and it has been exacerbated by the war on Iran.
Pro-Zionist figures have been attacking the likes of Carlson, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes for taking an anti-Zionist stance on issues.
Even Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, who was killed in September, was against the US strikes on Iran last July.
Commenting on the Carlson statement, Owens said the US is doing gulags by going after Carlson, referring to a Soviet forced labour system.
"If they come for Tucker, we ride at dawn. Really nothing else to say here," Owens said on X.