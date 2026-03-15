US conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has said that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is potentially preparing to charge him for allegedly being an agent for a foreign country.

In a video he posted on X on Saturday evening, the ex-Fox News host said the CIA read his text messages and found out he spoke to people of Iran before the US and Israel launched their war on the country.

"I only have one loyalty, and that's the United States, and I have never acted against it," he said in his video, saying he doesn't expect anything to come out of this potential charge.

He also said he never received money from any country, stressing that this is provable.

"Moreover, it's my job to talk to everybody all the time and try to figure out what's happening around the world. That's what I literally do for a living," he added.

"Legally, I think the case is Ludacris (ridiculous)."

He added that countries tend to be more authoritarian during times of war, saying it's ironic to be happening in the US, which fights wars on behalf of freedom.