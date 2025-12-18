TÜRKİYE
Türkiye will continue to tell the truth about what is happening in Gaza: Erdogan
Ankara stands firmly with the Palestinian people and is unbowed in its determination to see that justice is served, says the Turkish president.
President Erdogan attends the Presidential Culture and Arts Awards ceremony in Ankara. / AA
December 18, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the country's determination to tell the truth about what is happening in Gaza and make sure that "justice is served."

"Türkiye will continue to fight determinedly on every front to ensure that what is happening in Gaza is not forgotten and that justice is served,” Erdogan said on Thursday in a speech at a culture and art awards ceremony in the capital Ankara.

"As a country and government committed to speaking the truth," he added, Türkiye stands firmly with the Palestinian people, "unwavering and unbowed.”

‘Brave’ media

Erdogan also lauded Turkish media outlets for their "brave" stance in covering the truth of what is happening in Gaza.

"In the face of the Gaza genocide, Turkish media outlets, especially TRT and Anadolu, have really taken a brave stance," the Turkish leader said.

Praising Anadolu photojournalist Ali Jadallah, Erdogan said: “What is reflected through his lens not only reveals the horrific scale of the massacre in Gaza but also brings the rightful resistance of the Palestinian people to the attention of the world.”

“Our brother Ali, who exposed the brutal genocide in Gaza and confronted the so-called civilised world with the truth, serves as a photojournalist for our Anadolu," he said.

SOURCE:AA
