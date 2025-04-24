TÜRKİYE
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that efforts to weaken the relationship between Türkiye and the Turkic world will end in failure.

Speaking on Thursday at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide in Ankara, Fidan said: “The manipulations of those who want to drive a wedge between us and the Turkish world will not succeed."

“The Turkic world as a whole will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots,” he said, adding: "We will patiently continue our policies on this matter."

On the Gaza issue, Fidan also said that humanitarian aid has not been allowed into Gaza for over 50 days, adding that hunger should not be used as weapon or tool of punishment.

For his part, Espen Barth Eide expressed concern over the “silence” on Gaza, warning that many Western countries are making a mistake by not taking a clear stand.

100 years of diplomatic relations

Fidan also announced that 2026 will mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Norway, expressing a strong commitment to deepen bilateral ties.

Speaking on efforts to boost cooperation, the minister noted that bilateral trade has surpassed $1 billion, and both countries are "working around the clock" to increase it further. Maritime transportation remains a key pillar of economic collaboration, with Turkish ships increasingly being built in Norwegian shipyards.

The minister also highlighted growing cooperation in the defence industry and encouraged companies from both nations to pursue new partnerships.

He emphasised untapped potential in the energy sector and reiterated Türkiye's expectations from Norway regarding support in combating the PKK and the FETO terrorist organisations.

