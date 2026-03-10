The Israel-US war on Iran is beginning to have collateral damage on the world economy.

The conflict is driving up energy and fertiliser prices, threatening food shortages in poor countries, pushing down stock indexes, damaging the economies of states such as Pakistan, and complicating options for central banks on how to fight inflation.

Global economic woes have multiplied since Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz — through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes — after the US and Israel launched missile strikes on February 28 that killed Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

“For a long time, the nightmare scenario that deterred the US from even thinking about an attack on Iran and which got them to urge restraint on Israel was that the Iranians would close the Strait of Hormuz,” said Maurice Obstfeld, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.

“Now we’re in the nightmare scenario.”

With a key shipping route cut off, oil prices have surged — from less than $70 a barrel on February 27 to a peak of nearly $120 early on Monday before settling closer to $90. This has pushed up the gasoline price as well.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of US gasoline has shot up to $3.48 a gallon from just under $3 a week ago. Price hike could be felt even more significantly in Asia and Europe, which are more dependent on Middle Eastern oil and gas than the United States.

Millions of barrels off market

Every 10 percent increase in oil prices – provided they persist for most of the year – will push up global inflation by 0.4 percentage points and reduce worldwide economic output by as much as 0.2 percent, said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

“The Strait of Hormuz has to be reopened,” said economist Simon Johnson of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and recipient of the 2024 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

“It’s 20 million barrels of oil a day going through there. There’s no excess capacity anywhere in the world that can fill that gap.”

The world economy has shown it can take a punch, absorbing blows from the Russia’s war with Ukraine four years ago and from President Donald Trump’s massive and unpredictable tariffs in 2025.

Many economists express hope that global commerce can stagger through the latest crisis.

“The world economy has shown itself capable of shaking off significant shocks like broad US tariffs, so there is room for optimism that it will prove resilient to the fallout of the war on Iran,” said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University.

Timing is everything

Especially if oil prices can fall back to the $70-to-$80-a-barrel range, wrote economist Neil Shearing of Capital Economics, “the world economy may absorb the shock with less disruption than many fear.”

But a lot of ifs hang over this assessment.