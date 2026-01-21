Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates have accepted invitations to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", the Saudi foreign ministry has said in a joint statement.
Wednesday’s statement added that each country will sign accession documents in accordance with its legal procedures.
Trump has invited dozens of world leaders to join his initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.
The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a ceasefire agreement, which was meant to halt Israel’s war on Gaza that has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.
‘Board of Peace’
Late on Friday, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.
The board, which is expected to be chaired by Trump and to include around 15 world leaders, will supervise a yet-to-be-formed Palestinian technocratic government and oversee the reconstruction process in Gaza.
Countries expected to join the board include Türkiye, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, and the former UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov could act as the Board of Peace's representative on the ground.
The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by Trump and adopted by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 in November 2025.