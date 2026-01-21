Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates have accepted invitations to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", the Saudi foreign ministry has said in a joint statement.

Wednesday’s statement added that each country will sign accession documents in accordance with its legal procedures.

Trump has invited dozens of world leaders to join his initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a ceasefire agreement, which was meant to halt Israel’s war on Gaza that has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Related TRT World - Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland

‘Board of Peace’