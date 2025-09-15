At least 31 terrorists were killed in two separate security operations in northwestern Pakistan over the past two days, the country’s military said on Monday.

The terrorists were killed across northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on September 13-14, an army statement said.

Some 14 terrorists were killed in Lakki Marwat district, while another 17 were killed in adjoining Bannu district.

The latest operations came days after 12 army troops and 35 terrorists were killed in separate clashes across the province last week.