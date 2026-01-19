A blast in central Kabul on Monday killed at least seven people and injured more than a dozen others, an NGO that runs a hospital in the Afghan capital said.

An AFP journalist saw emergency services at the scene following the explosion on a street known for its flower sellers in the Shahr-e-Naw area.

Italian NGO EMERGENCY said its hospital nearby had received "seven people dead on arrival", with 13 others admitted to the surgical department.

"Among the wounded are four women and a child," Dejan Panic, the NGO's country director, said in a statement.