Russia says Ukraine drone attacks targeted Moscow daily in 2026
Ukraine, meanwhile, says a Russian attack on the capital, Kiev, killed one civilian.
Ukraine's military said a Russian attack on Kiev has killed at least one civilian. / AP
January 5, 2026

Ukraine has targeted Moscow with drones every day of 2026 so far, according to data published by Russia's Defence Ministry, in what appeared to mark an escalation from earlier, more sporadic attacks on the Russian capital.

By midnight on Sunday alone, Russian air defence systems had destroyed 57 drones over the Moscow region out of 437 downed over Russia, the ministry said on its Telegram messaging app.

The daily activity suggests a shift from past patterns, when Moscow was hit more intermittently, often around symbolic dates or as a form of signalling rather than a near routine pressure campaign.

Ukraine says such attacks aim to disrupt military logistics and energy infrastructure, raise costs for Moscow's war effort and respond to repeated Russian missile and drone attacks in the war that Russia launched nearly four years ago.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has reported multiple interceptions since New Year's Eve without giving further details.

According to RIA state news calculations, Russia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed at least 1,548 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the Crimean Peninsula over the past week.

Ukraine says Russian attack kills civilian in Kiev

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said a Russian attack on Kiev has killed at least one civilian.

"One person has been killed so far as a result of the attack. The attack is continuing," Timur Tkachenko, head of Kiev's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said people were being evacuated from a building damaged in the attack in the Obolonskyi district, north of Kiev's centre.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defence forces were operating in the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
