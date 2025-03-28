In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department on Tuesday, marking the first high-level visit from Ankara since President Donald Trump’s return to office.

The discussions prioritised strengthening Türkiye and US relations by removing long-standing restrictions on defence industry cooperation, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry officials.

Türkiye’s geopolitical significance was central to the meeting.

Suay Nilhan Acikalin, an associate professor and visiting fellow at Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Hungary, highlighted its importance.

“Our Foreign Minister’s visit to the United States is of great significance. Ultimately, it is the first high-level visit to the cabinet of the newly elected US President at the level of Foreign Ministers,” she told TRT World.

The scope of discussions extended beyond bilateral concerns to include regional issues spanning the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

“The discussions held were not solely related to Türkiye; they encompassed developments in the surrounding region,” Acikalin added, emphasising Türkiye’s influence over a broad array of geopolitical challenges.

Sanctions and the F-35 programme

The focal point of the talks was Türkiye’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet programme, a decision made in 2021 during former President Joe Biden’s tenure due to Ankara’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems.

The Trump administration, known for its more cooperative stance toward Moscow, is seen as a potential partner in redefining the Türkiye and US defence relationship.

“Both sides clearly put forth their political will to lift obstacles to cooperation in the defence industry field,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry source stated.

Ankara maintains that its exclusion from the F-35 program was unfair, arguing that the acquisition of the S-400 system was a sovereign decision to bolster national defence.

Retired Rear Admiral Cihat Yayci, an architect of Türkiye’s Blue Homeland doctrine and now an associate professor at Topkapi University in Istanbul, was unequivocal in his assessment as he spoke to TRT World.

“The notion that Türkiye must render its previously purchased defence systems unusable in exchange for acquiring F-35 fighter jets is utterly unacceptable. It is unacceptable that Türkiye, after paying for an air defence system, should be forced to discard it or refrain from using it.”

His words reflect frustration within Türkiye about perceived double standards in Washington applying its policies. Yayci also pointed to what Ankara sees as an inconsistency in the US approach.

“Moreover, Greece operates modernised S-300 systems, upgraded by Russia to a level close to the S-400, stationed on Crete. These S-300 systems in Greece are compatible with US F-35 jets. Therefore, imposing the condition that Türkiye must abandon its S-400s to acquire F-35s is inconsistent with the Greek example.”

During Biden’s presidency, negotiations aimed at resolving the S-400 impasse remained unsuccessful.

However, a Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested that Ankara now hopes to reach an agreement with Washington allowing it to retain the S-400s in a non-operational state to regain access to US defence programmes.

Another obstacle is the ongoing sanctions imposed under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which targeted Türkiye over its Russian arms deal.