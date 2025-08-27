UN nuclear inspectors have returned to Iran for the first time since it suspended cooperation with them in the wake of Israel's attacks on its nuclear sites, Iranian state media reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told lawmakers Tehran had still not reached an agreement on how it would resume full work with the UN's IAEA watchdog, parliament news agency ICANA reported on Wednesday.

But he said the inspectors would supervise the changing of fuel at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to the report.

Araghchi's comments come a day after Iran met with France, Britain and Germany to try to revive negotiations over its nuclear programme, which Western powers say is aimed at developing a bomb, but it says is focused on civilian projects.

Iran has said it needs a new cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency after the 12-day air war in June with Israel that was shortly joined by the United States.

Related TRT Global - Iran: Reimposing UN sanctions will have consequences

Cooperation draft stalled

The Iranian parliament passed legislation in June suspending cooperation with the IAEA and stipulating that any future inspections will need a green light from Tehran's Supreme National Security Council.

That Council had approved the visit by the inspectors, but "no draft for a new cooperation modality with the IAEA has been finalised or approved," Araghchi said, according to ICANA.