The Trump administration is considering a total naval blockade on oil imports to Cuba, potentially to topple the Caribbean nation’s government, according to a Politico report citing people familiar with the plan.

While no decision has been made, such a move has been sought by some critics of the Cuban government within the administration and reportedly backed by Marco Rubio, Politico reported on Friday.

If the reported plan goes ahead, it will mark a further escalation in President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring regional powers in line with Washington and underscore the administration’s wider ambitions in the Western Hemisphere.

Energy crisis

Earlier in January, Trump vowed to stop oil and money from longtime backer Venezuela from reaching Cuba after the January 3 attack in which US special troops abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.