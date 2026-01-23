The Trump administration is considering a total naval blockade on oil imports to Cuba, potentially to topple the Caribbean nation’s government, according to a Politico report citing people familiar with the plan.
While no decision has been made, such a move has been sought by some critics of the Cuban government within the administration and reportedly backed by Marco Rubio, Politico reported on Friday.
If the reported plan goes ahead, it will mark a further escalation in President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring regional powers in line with Washington and underscore the administration’s wider ambitions in the Western Hemisphere.
Energy crisis
Earlier in January, Trump vowed to stop oil and money from longtime backer Venezuela from reaching Cuba after the January 3 attack in which US special troops abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Analysts have said cutting off Venezuelan oil could be devastating for Cuba’s already strained fuel supply, electrical grid and economy.
Buoyed by his actions against Maduro and seizing control of Venezuelan oil supplies, Trump has discussed possible action against both Cuba and Colombia, saying Cuba should reach a deal with Washington.
The long-time US adversary has responded defiantly to increased pressure from the administration.