Ukraine’s energy and justice ministers offered their resignations on Wednesday, shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said both should go over their alleged involvement in a sweeping corruption scandal in the country’s energy sector.

Investigators earlier alleged a key Zelenskyy ally orchestrated a $100-million kickback scheme to siphon funds, triggering public anger at a time of widespread power outages caused by Russian attacks.

Ukraine has long been plagued by corruption and cracking down on graft is seen as a key requirement of its bid to join the European Union.

Zelenskyy said his Justice Minister German Galushchenko, whom investigators allege was involved in the scheme and received “personal benefits”, as well as Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk, should tender their resignations.

Neither is known to have been charged and Grynchuk has not been mentioned as having profited from the scheme.

“The minister of justice and the minister of energy cannot remain in their positions,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted on social media.

Shortly after, both submitted letters of resignation, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

The scandal has triggered outcry among Ukrainians, who are suffering frequent heating and electricity outages from the Russian bombings.

“It’s disgusting,” Davyd, a 24-year-old content creator, told AFP, declining to give his surname.

“They’re destroying us, our reputation, and our future. We won’t have a future if we have crooks like that,” he said, expressing concern over how the scandal would play among Kiev’s crucial backers in the EU.

People “raise as much money as possible to help the (army), and they are just hiding the money in their basements,” he added.

“Why do they do this?”

‘Internal enemies’

The allegations, unveiled earlier this week, centre on kickbacks from contracts involving Energoatom, the state nuclear operator and the country’s most important electricity provider.