The fifth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is set to take place on Friday in Rome, mediator Oman has announced.

"The 5th round of Iran-US talks will take place in Rome this Friday 23rd May," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the next round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States will take place in Rome on Friday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that the fifth round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington will take place on Friday, bringing an end to days of speculation and rumours.

Baghaei noted that Oman, acting as a mediator between the two sides, pitched a proposal to which Tehran has agreed.