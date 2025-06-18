India’s recent decisions on two major flashpoints in the Middle East have ignited a debate over whether New Delhi is abandoning its long-held policy of non-alignment and support for dialogue-based conflict resolution.

New Delhi abstained from a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote calling for a Gaza ceasefire and distancing itself from a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) statement condemning Israel’s military strikes against Iran.

These positions have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties at home, while also raising questions abroad about India’s balancing act in an increasingly polarised global order, especially as it aspires to be a leading voice of the Global South and a key player in multilateral platforms like BRICS and the SCO.

A departure from traditional stance?

India, once a steadfast advocate for Palestinian statehood and a vocal supporter of peace efforts in West Asia, has found itself on the defensive after choosing to abstain on the latest UNGA resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution, introduced by Spain, passed overwhelmingly with 149 votes in favour, 12 against, and 19 abstentions — India among them.

Critics argue that this marks a stark departure from India’s vote just six months earlier when it supported a similar call for a ceasefire. The principal opposition party, the Congress, led the charge, accusing the Modi government of eroding India’s moral standing.

“India’s foreign policy is in a shambles,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, president of India’s main opposition Congress party, questioning whether India had “abandoned its principled stand advocating for ceasefire, peace and dialogue in West Asia.”

His colleague Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family – echoed the sentiment, saying that India’s abstention had left the country “virtually isolated” on the world stage.

Similarly, India’s decision not to associate itself with an SCO statement that strongly condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran and affirmed Iran’s sovereignty has further fueled the perception that New Delhi is moving away from its non-aligned roots.

Balancing act or tilt?

India’s External Affairs Ministry has argued that these decisions are consistent with a policy of advocating dialogue and diplomacy while avoiding one-sided resolutions that, in New Delhi’s view, fail to account for the complexities on the ground.

Speaking to TRT World, former Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Anil Wadhwa, offered insights into New Delhi’s rationale.

“India supports a ceasefire in Gaza but not if the resolution in the UNGA contains language that condemns Israel in no uncertain terms without balancing sentences or clauses,” Wadhwa explained. “Sometimes it is possible for the drafters to achieve a balanced resolution in order to garner more votes.”.

On the SCO statement, Wadhwa pointed out that India was not part of the discussions and had concerns about the content.

“The language in the SCO statement completely fails to mention the IAEA resolution on Iran’s enrichment programme and its findings. It is also devoid of any indication of Iran’s adherence to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which it has joined, or respecting the IAEA’s concerns regarding stockpiling of refined nuclear material,” he noted

Such nuanced positions, however, have left India open to allegations of leaning toward Israel, driven by deepening defence ties, economic considerations, and ongoing arms exports. Wadhwa rejected the idea that India was abandoning its traditional friendships, particularly with Iran.

“India’s stance is based on balancing its interests but at the same time ensuring that the resolutions passed or decisions taken in international fora are balanced and not one-sided,” he said.