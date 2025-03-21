Serbia's deputy prime minister has said that Russia's spy services had helped the Belgrade authorities respond to months of anti-government protests.

"I am very grateful to Russia's special services, which always support us in our fight against colour revolutions, primarily with information," Deputy Prime Minister Alexandar Vulin said in an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency on Friday.

"They know what danger hangs over Serbia," RIA quoted Vulin as saying.

Students, backed by teachers, farmers, and workers, have maintained daily protests across Serbia since last November, when 16 people died in a roof collapse at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad, which they blame on corruption.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic often describes protests as attempts to mount a "colour revolution," a reference to pro-Western protests that toppled governments in Ukraine, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan in recent decades.

‘The only open support’

Aleksandar Djokic, a Belgrade-based political scientist critical of the government, said Vulin's remarks "are echoing how much Russia's support is important for the regime."