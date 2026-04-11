The US has lost eight MQ-9 Reaper drones in the Middle East since April 1, raising the total number lost in the Iran conflict to 24, CBS News reported.

According to the recent report, the financial impact is estimated at around $720 million, since each Reaper drone can cost $30 million or more depending on the model.

The MQ-9 Reaper, produced by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, is an unmanned aircraft used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions.

Data compiled by CBS News indicates that the US and Israel have carried out strikes on more than 13,000 targets across Iran since launching joint operations on February 28.