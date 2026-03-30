German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for a rapid end to the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, warning that any escalation into a wider regional war would severely strain European economies.

“If this war escalates into a major regional conflict, it could burden Germany and Europe even more than we experienced most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic or at the beginning of the war in Ukraine (in February 2022),” he said on Monday at a joint press conference in Berlin with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa.

Merz said that during their meeting with al Sharaa, they discussed the recent developments in the Middle East and the dangers of a prolonged or expanding conflict.

“I think I can say that President al Sharaa shares my, and indeed our, scepticism regarding the strategic objectives of this war,” he added.