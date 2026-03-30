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Europe faces COVID‑level economic fallout as Iran war escalates: Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposes that Germany help secure the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities, urging international coordination among willing countries.
Europe faces COVID‑level economic fallout as Iran war escalates: Germany
Merz and Syria's al Sharaa discussed the recent developments in the Middle East and the dangers of a prolonged or expanding conflict. / Reuters
a day ago

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for a rapid end to the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, warning that any escalation into a wider regional war would severely strain European economies.

“If this war escalates into a major regional conflict, it could burden Germany and Europe even more than we experienced most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic or at the beginning of the war in Ukraine (in February 2022),” he said on Monday at a joint press conference in Berlin with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa.

Merz said that during their meeting with al Sharaa, they discussed the recent developments in the Middle East and the dangers of a prolonged or expanding conflict.

“I think I can say that President al Sharaa shares my, and indeed our, scepticism regarding the strategic objectives of this war,” he added.

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“We hope that we can find ways, and perhaps discuss with the US and Israeli governments, to end this war as quickly as possible. But it will only become clear in the coming days, perhaps weeks, how far this is possible.”

The chancellor also reiterated his view that the decades-long standoff over Iran’s nuclear program and Tehran’s destabilising activities in the region “cannot be resolved by military means alone.”

Merz said Germany could help secure the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities end and proposed establishing an “international contact group” to coordinate possible measures among countries willing to contribute.

RelatedTRT World - US-Israeli war on Iran violates international law, German parliamentary study says
SOURCE:AA
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