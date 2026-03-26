Pakistan on Thursday confirmed its direct role in relaying messages between the US and Iran towards ending the war in the Middle East.
“There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on the US social media platform X.
“In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” said Dar, confirming that the US has shared 15 points which are “being deliberated upon by Iran.”
The statement came as sources in Islamabad told Anadolu that this week was crucial in any possible breakthrough on talks between Washington and Tehran.
The sources also said Islamabad expects a US delegation but said Tehran was still wary due to mistrust.
Dar also lauded the role of “Türkiye and Egypt, among others” which are “extending their support to this initiative.”
“Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond,” said Dar, emphasising: “Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward!”
US-Iran talks
Dar's comments are the first on-the-record confirmation from Islamabad that Pakistan is playing a facilitating role.
Two senior officials told AFP on Wednesday that the US plan had been "conveyed to Iran via Pakistan", but spoke anonymously as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Islamabad has been touted as a go-between given its longstanding ties with both neighbouring Iran and the United States, as well as its network of regional contacts.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dar have both been in regular contact with senior Iranian government officials.
The powerful head of the Pakistan army, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has equally been involved in the diplomatic efforts and spoke to US President Donald Trump last Sunday, officials said.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied any "negotiations" with the administration in Washington but conceded that messages were being exchanged through "friendly countries".
"At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance," he said on state television late on Wednesday. "We do not intend to negotiate — so far, no negotiations have taken place."
The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.