Pakistan on Thursday confirmed its direct role in relaying messages between the US and Iran towards ending the war in the Middle East.

“There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on the US social media platform X.

“In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” said Dar, confirming that the US has shared 15 points which are “being deliberated upon by Iran.”

The statement came as sources in Islamabad told Anadolu that this week was crucial in any possible breakthrough on talks between Washington and Tehran.

The sources also said Islamabad expects a US delegation but said Tehran was still wary due to mistrust.

Dar also lauded the role of “Türkiye and Egypt, among others” which are “extending their support to this initiative.”

“Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond,” said Dar, emphasising: “Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward!”

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