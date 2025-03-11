The collapse of Bashar al Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, has triggered a seismic shift in Syria—one that Israel sees not as a crisis, but as an opportunity to reshape the region’s strategic landscape to its advantage.

In response, Israel is moving beyond its traditional security-driven approach, recalibrating its Syria policy to align with long-term strategic goals . The fall of Assad has not only dismantled the familiar ' devil we know ' status quo but also introduced new uncertainties—chief among them, the rise of a leadership potentially aligned with Türkiye and the West, which could undermine Israel’s long-held security rationale for its presence in the occupied Golan Heights.



At the same time, Israel increasingly views a fragmented Syria—divided along ethnic and sectarian lines—as a more manageable and strategically favourable outcome. However, the Syrian government’s recent deal with the SDF, YPG/PKK terror group’s Syrian branch, to integrate them into state institutions represents a new challenge to this vision. This move signals an effort by Damascus to reassert national unity and could potentially disrupt Israel’s strategy of fostering divisions within Syria. Moreover, it may puncture Israel’s fragmented Syria policy by bringing a key US-backed entity closer to the central government.



This effort by Damascus aligns with the broader regional push—led by Türkiye and other actors—toward maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity, in direct opposition to Israel’s vision of a fragmented Syria.



Repeating the Lebanese case: From “good fence” to “good neighbour”

Israel’s evolving approach in the region increasingly reflects a pattern of territorial entrenchment, setting the stage for the gradual “Golanisation” of southern Syria—a trajectory shaped by both historical precedent and contemporary strategic imperatives.



Throughout the Syrian civil war, Israel’s primary security concern in Syria has been Iran-backed groups. Through its sophisticated Campaign Between Wars (MABAM, in Hebrew), Israel has conducted targeted attacks below the threshold of full-scale war, seeking to disrupt Hezbollah’s supply routes and prevent the production of advanced weapons systems inside Syria.

However, Iran’s soft power influence extends beyond the military sphere—deeply embedding itself in Syria’s regime, economy, and social fabric. This has posed a complex challenge for Israel, one it has sought to counteract through strategic interventions.



Israel’s approach draws from its historical Good Fence Policy , initiated in 1976 during the Lebanese civil war. A key aspect of this strategy was Israel's direct backing of the South Lebanon Army (SLA), a primarily Christian militia that functioned as its proxy force in southern Lebanon. The SLA maintained security within Israel’s self-designated security zone until its withdrawal in 2000.

Under the guise of humanitarian assistance, Israel established cross-border relationships, like the one at Fatima Gate near Metula, providing medical aid and supplies to local populations, particularly those living in the south. This not only allowed Israel to strategically fill the security and governance void created by the conflict, but also helped cultivate local goodwill and enhance its regional influence.