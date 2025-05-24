The death toll from massive rains that lashed northeastern and southwestern parts of Pakistan on Saturday has climbed to 19 with more than 90 injured, authorities have said.

Torrential rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning struck northeastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, causing dilapidated houses to collapse, knocking off power and inundating low-lying areas.

All 19 deaths have been reported from Punjab, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Most fatalities were reported from the provincial capital of Lahore, and in the Jehlum, Sialkot and Muzaffargarh districts.

Several motorways were also closed to traffic because of severe weather and low visibility.