Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday condemned what he described as a “bloodthirsty network” targeting schools and hospitals in Iran and Lebanon, warning that the pattern echoes the destruction seen in Gaza.

Speaking at an iftar event in Istanbul, Erdogan said civilian infrastructure across the region continues to be struck as violence spreads.

“A bloodthirsty network continues striking schools and hospitals in Iran and Lebanon as it did in Gaza,” he said.

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The Turkish leader stressed that Türkiye remains among the countries calling for restraint and diplomatic solutions as the region faces escalating tensions.