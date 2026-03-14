Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday condemned what he described as a “bloodthirsty network” targeting schools and hospitals in Iran and Lebanon, warning that the pattern echoes the destruction seen in Gaza.
Speaking at an iftar event in Istanbul, Erdogan said civilian infrastructure across the region continues to be struck as violence spreads.
“A bloodthirsty network continues striking schools and hospitals in Iran and Lebanon as it did in Gaza,” he said.
The Turkish leader stressed that Türkiye remains among the countries calling for restraint and diplomatic solutions as the region faces escalating tensions.
“Türkiye is among the leading countries defending reason, dialogue, and diplomacy in seeking solutions to crises amid the current state of madness,” Erdogan said.
The Middle East crisis intensified after Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28.
The strikes have reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as well as more than 150 schoolgirls. Over 10,000 people have also been injured.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Eight US service members have been killed since the conflict began.