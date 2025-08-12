A Syrian army soldier has been killed in an attempt to repel an infiltration by SDF, dominated by the PKK/YPG terror group in Aleppo in northern Syria, the Defence Ministry has said.

“Two SDF groups attempted to infiltrate Syrian army positions in the Tel Maaz area, east of Aleppo, at around 2:35 AM local time,” the ministry’s media office said in a statement carried by the state news agency SANA on Tuesday.

The ministry said heavy clashes broke out following the “escalatory move,” resulting in the soldier’s death.

It noted that army units, “in line with engagement rules,” returned fire, foiled the infiltration attempt, and forced the SDF forces to withdraw to their original positions.

The statement said the escalation came as SDF forces continued regular shelling of army positions in Manbij and Deir Hafer.

'New consequences'

The ministry accused the SDF of intermittently closing some roads near the Lairamon roundabout in northwestern Aleppo, disregarding agreements with the Syrian government.