WORLD
2 min read
Syrian soldier killed in SDF infiltration attempt in Aleppo: ministry
Defence Ministry accuses YPG/PKK-led SDF of violating agreements through infiltration, shelling, and road closures in Aleppo.
Syrian soldier killed in SDF infiltration attempt in Aleppo: ministry
A soldier from the US-led coalition stands guard during a joint US- Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

A Syrian army soldier has been killed in an attempt to repel an infiltration by SDF, dominated by the PKK/YPG terror group in Aleppo in northern Syria, the Defence Ministry has said.

“Two SDF groups attempted to infiltrate Syrian army positions in the Tel Maaz area, east of Aleppo, at around 2:35 AM local time,” the ministry’s media office said in a statement carried by the state news agency SANA on Tuesday.

The ministry said heavy clashes broke out following the “escalatory move,” resulting in the soldier’s death.

It noted that army units, “in line with engagement rules,” returned fire, foiled the infiltration attempt, and forced the SDF forces to withdraw to their original positions.

The statement said the escalation came as SDF forces continued regular shelling of army positions in Manbij and Deir Hafer.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, pulls out of planned Paris talks

'New consequences'

The ministry accused the SDF of intermittently closing some roads near the Lairamon roundabout in northwestern Aleppo, disregarding agreements with the Syrian government.

RECOMMENDED

It called on the SDF to honour signed agreements, halt infiltrations, shelling, and provocations targeting army personnel and civilians in Aleppo city and its eastern countryside. It warned that continued actions would “lead to new consequences.”

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since last year’s ouster of Bashar al Assad after 24 years in power.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye monitoring YPG-led SDF's integration into Syrian army under March deal

Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan