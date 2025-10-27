The UN has denounced the recent Israeli attacks targeting a patrol of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"I can tell you that we are very concerned about the incident that occurred on Sunday in which an Israeli drone dropped a grenade in the vicinity of a UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) patrol and subsequently an Israeli tank fired a shot at the peacekeepers in Kafr Kila in the UNIFIL area of operations," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference on Monday.

Confirming that there were no injuries, Dujarric also reported that "no damage was caused to our peacekeepers and assets."

"This incident came after an earlier one in the same location, where an Israeli drone flew over a UNIFIL patrol in an aggressive manner," he said, adding that "the UNIFIL peacekeepers employed defensive countermeasures to neutralise the drone."

He stressed that "any actions that may endanger the safety and security of the peacekeepers are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."

European condemnation