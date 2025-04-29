A cyberattack was not behind the massive blackout that left most of Spain and Portugal in the dark for several hours on Monday, the head of Spain’s electricity grid operator said.

“We have been able to conclude that there was no intrusion in the grid’s control centre,” Eduardo Prieto, a director at Red Electrica, told a Tuesday news conference.

He said it was “too early” to determine whether human error was behind the blackout, which he said originated in southwestern Spain, a major producer of solar energy.

When asked by journalists if the incident was related to solar power generation, Prieto said it was “very possible”.

He also ruled out an atmospheric event as the cause

On Monday, the Iberian Peninsula suffered its worst blackout in modern history shortly after midday, with nearly all of mainland Spain and Portugal without power.

By midnight, just 61 percent of the power demand in Spain had been restored.



By Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that 99.95 percent of the country’s electricity supply had been recovered.

No major security incidents were reported during the blackout, and calm largely prevailed.