Israel demolished 312 Palestinian residential and agricultural structures during the first six weeks of 2026, a Palestinian rights group has said.

The start of 2026 has seen a “notable escalation” in Israeli demolitions and illegal settler attacks across the occupied West Bank, the Jerusalem Center for Legal Aid and Human Rights said in a statement on Thursday.

The centre, citing figures from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said Israeli authorities had razed 312 structures from the beginning of the year through February 18, affecting about 21,000 Palestinians.

Most of the demolitions took place in Area C, which makes up about 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and remains under full Israeli control.

“Between February 16 and 23, 86 illegal settlers attacks were recorded targeting 60 communities, leading to the displacement of 186 Palestinians, the injury of 64 individuals - some of whom were shot with live bullets by settlers, the burning of 39 vehicles and uprooting 800 olive trees,” the centre said, calling the figures “alarming.”

“These measures constitute grave breaches of international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the destruction of private property in occupied territory except where absolutely required by military necessity,” it added.