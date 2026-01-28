TÜRKİYE
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Prosecutors say the group scouted Incirlik Air Base and relayed the intel to their IRGC handlers.
[FILE] Simultaneous raids were conducted in Istanbul, Van, Samsun, Yalova, and Ankara, leading to the arrests. / Anadolu Agency
January 28, 2026

Turkish authorities have arrested six suspects, one Iranian national and five Turkish citizens, in an operation spanning five provinces over allegations of political and military espionage for Iran’s intelligence service, officials said.

The coordinated operation was carried out under the direction of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in cooperation with the Istanbul Police Counter-Terrorism Division and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Investigators determined the suspects were in direct contact with intelligence officers from Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the case file.

Authorities said the group collected sensitive information on Turkish military installations, including the strategically important Incirlik Air Base in the southern province of Adana, as well as other high-value sites in Türkiye and third countries. The suspects are also accused of providing logistical support for the activities.

Authorities said the group conducted reconnaissance and surveillance targeting Incirlik, involved in the smuggling of unmanned aerial vehicles through Türkiye for intended use against third countries, and transmitted the collected intelligence directly to IRGC handlers.

Simultaneous raids were conducted in Istanbul, Van, Samsun, Yalova, and Ankara, leading to the arrests.

After procedures at provincial security directorates, the suspects were referred to the court and remanded in custody on charges of political and military espionage, officials said.

SOURCE:AA
