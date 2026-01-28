Turkish authorities have arrested six suspects, one Iranian national and five Turkish citizens, in an operation spanning five provinces over allegations of political and military espionage for Iran’s intelligence service, officials said.

The coordinated operation was carried out under the direction of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in cooperation with the Istanbul Police Counter-Terrorism Division and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Investigators determined the suspects were in direct contact with intelligence officers from Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the case file.

Authorities said the group collected sensitive information on Turkish military installations, including the strategically important Incirlik Air Base in the southern province of Adana, as well as other high-value sites in Türkiye and third countries. The suspects are also accused of providing logistical support for the activities.