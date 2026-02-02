Authorities in Nepal have arrested six travel and mountain rescue executives accused of conducting fake rescues on the Himalayan nation's high mountains to scam millions of dollars from international insurance companies, officials said Monday.

Nepal's Central Investigation Bureau arrested six people from three different travel and mountain rescue operators last week, accusing them of submitting fake claims for close to $20 million between 2022 and 2025 and receiving the money in their accounts. All six are Nepali nationals.

Fake documents including passenger and cargo manifests for helicopter rescue flights, medical invoices and hospital reports were sent to insurance companies, the bureau said.

Bureau spokesperson Shiva Kumar Shrestha said Monday that authorities are still investigating.

The agency said that one of the companies that 171 of the 1,248 rescues claimed by one company were fake, leading to unjustified payouts of more than $10 million. Another is accused of fabricating 75 of 471 claimed rescues and fraudulently claiming $8 million, while the last one is accused of making 71 fake claims with payouts totaling over $1 million.