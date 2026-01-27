Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, telling him that US threats against Tehran would only result in instability.

"The threats and psychological operations of the Americans are aimed at disrupting the security of the region and will achieve nothing other than instability for them," Pezeshkian told Crown Prince bin Salman on Tuesday, according to his office, after a US aircraft carrier reached the region.

Pezeshkian told Crown Prince Mohammed that the "unity and cohesion" of Muslim countries can guarantee "lasting security, stability and peace in the region".

Pezeshkian also told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed that Tehran always welcomes any process, within the framework of international law, that prevents war, Iranian media reported.