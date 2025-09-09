BIZTECH
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Talks on a $350 billion investment pact remain deadlocked as Seoul presses Washington for mechanisms to shield the won from potential market volatility, citing limited forex buffers compared to Japan.
A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

South Korea's negotiations to finalise a US trade deal are being held up due to foreign exchange issues and Seoul has asked Washington to help find a way to cap any market impact from a $350 billion investment package, a senior presidential official said on Tuesday.

The delay in striking a final deal comes after US President Donald Trump last week signed an executive order to implement Japan's trade deal, which includes a $550 billion investment package.

South Korea is yet to reach a written agreement on its deal, which was struck in July and includes a $350 billion package.

Presidential Policy Secretary Kim Yong-beom said that Japan and South Korea were in a different situation.

RelatedTRT World - South Korean foreign minister heads to US to resolve fallout from huge immigration raid

"While there is not much difference in trade surpluses, the size of the economy, more importantly, foreign exchange market conditions are very different," Kim told a live discussion forum.

Kim said the most important matter that needed to be addressed for South Korea to sign any agreement on the investment package was the impact it would have on the domestic dollar-won currency market.

South Korea was in a different position to Japan because the yen is an international currency, while Japan also has a currency swap programme and foreign exchange reserves that are three times larger than South Korea's, which would help cap the impact of its $550 billion investment in the US, he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
