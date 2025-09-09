South Korea's negotiations to finalise a US trade deal are being held up due to foreign exchange issues and Seoul has asked Washington to help find a way to cap any market impact from a $350 billion investment package, a senior presidential official said on Tuesday.

The delay in striking a final deal comes after US President Donald Trump last week signed an executive order to implement Japan's trade deal, which includes a $550 billion investment package.

South Korea is yet to reach a written agreement on its deal, which was struck in July and includes a $350 billion package.

Presidential Policy Secretary Kim Yong-beom said that Japan and South Korea were in a different situation.