TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Fidan to visit Iran for high-level talks on security, trade and regional crises
Ankara says the visit will focus on strengthening institutional cooperation, boosting trade and addressing regional instability from Gaza to the Caucasus.
Fidan to visit Iran for high-level talks on security, trade and regional crises
The visit reinforces Türkiye-Iran cooperation on security, trade and urgent regional crises. / AA
November 29, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Iran on 30 November for a series of high-level meetings with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials, according to diplomatic sources.

Talks are expected to focus on enhancing the institutional framework of the High-Level Cooperation Council, reviewing preparations for its upcoming ninth meeting and advancing joint efforts to deepen security and counterterrorism cooperation.

Fidan will also discuss accelerating border trade infrastructure and pushing towards the countries’ shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to $30 billion.

Regional stability will feature prominently in the agenda, with Ankara emphasising the importance of dialogue with Tehran on Palestine’s Gaza, Syria, Israel’s actions in the region, and a peaceful resolution to Iran’s nuclear programme.

RECOMMENDED

Discussions will also cover the Russia-Ukraine war, developments in the South Caucasus and efforts to defuse tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The visit comes as Türkiye and Iran maintain regular high-level engagement, with their last High-Level Cooperation Council session held in January 2024. Bilateral trade reached $6.5 billion as of October 2025.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions