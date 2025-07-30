Thailand’s military accused Cambodian forces on Wednesday of breaching a ceasefire agreement at three separate locations along the disputed border, warning that continued aggression could compel Thai forces to respond more decisively.

The allegations come less than two days after both governments agreed to a ceasefire brokered in Malaysia, which came into effect at midnight on Monday, aimed to stop fighting in their deadliest conflict in more than a decade following five days of intense fighting.

It killed at least 43 people and displaced over 300,000 civilians on either side.

The truce came after a sustained push from Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump, with the latter warning Thai and Cambodian leaders that trade negotiations would not progress if fighting continued.

Thailand and Cambodia face a tariff of 36 percent on their goods in the US, their biggest export market, unless a reduction can be negotiated.

After the ceasefire deal was reached, Trump said he had spoken to both leaders and instructed his trade team to restart tariff talks.