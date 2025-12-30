Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said his country’s answer to an attack would be harsh, which appeared to be in response to a warning by US President Donald Trump over the reconstruction of Iran’s nuclear programme.

“Answer of Islamic Republic of Iran to any cruel aggression will be harsh and discouraging,” Pezeshkian said on X.

Pezeshkian did not elaborate, but his statement came a day after Trump suggested the US could carry out military strikes if Iran attempts to reconstitute its nuclear programme.

Trump made the comment during wide-ranging talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again,” Trump said during a news conference with Netanyahu after their meeting. “And if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down. We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that’s not happening.”

The two leaders discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Tehran months after a 12-day air war in June that killed nearly 1,100 Iranians including senior military commanders and scientists. Iran’s retaliatory missile barrage killed 28 people in Israel.

Trump suggested on Monday that he could order another US strike against Iran.