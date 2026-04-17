TÜRKİYE
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Unlawful attacks on Iran raised security risks in region: Erdogan
Türkiye to continue efforts to preserve ceasefire and ensure lasting peace, says Erdogan in meetings with Pakistani and Qatari leaders.
Unlawful attacks on Iran raised security risks in region: Erdogan
President Erdogan met Qatar, Pakistan leaders, vows to sustain ceasefire and peace.
5 hours ago

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said unlawful attacks on Iran had increased security risks in the region.

During his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue and intensify efforts to preserve the ceasefire and ensure lasting peace, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He also stated that the ongoing conflict in the region had demonstrated the need for a new and solidly grounded regional security architecture, adding that Türkiye would continue to discuss the issue comprehensively with the countries of the region.

The three leaders also discussed the possible joint steps to achieve lasting and sustainable peace throughout the region.

Push for ceasefire

Erdogan and Sharif discussed bilateral ties and ongoing ceasefire negotiations related to Iran, highlighting growing diplomatic coordination.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to expand cooperation with Pakistan in key sectors including energy, trade and defence.

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He praised Pakistan’s role in securing the ceasefire and said both sides would work to extend it towards a broader peace agreement.

Gaza ceasefire must be reinforced, Erdogan stressed, calling for a new regional security architecture and warning that instability should not derail efforts towards a two-state solution for Palestine.

Talks with Syrian leader

The Turkish president also met Syrian counterpart Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the forum, marking a notable engagement amid ongoing regional shifts.

Praising Syria, Erdogan said that Damascus is taking determined steps to strengthen its unity and solidarity, as well as reconstruction and development.

He underlined that Türkiye will continue to stand by Syria throughout this process.

Syria should remain outside the conflicts in the region, Erdogan urged, adding that expanding cooperation between Ankara and Damascus in all fields, particularly defence, security, trade, energy, and transportation, would be important for Syria’s recovery efforts.

Erdogan called on the integration process in northeastern Syria to be concluded smoothly and without interruption, adding that such an outcome would benefit the entire region.

The meeting was attended by senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan warns of global crisis, urges diplomacy, regional stability at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
SOURCE:TRT World
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