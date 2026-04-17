Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said unlawful attacks on Iran had increased security risks in the region.

During his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue and intensify efforts to preserve the ceasefire and ensure lasting peace, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He also stated that the ongoing conflict in the region had demonstrated the need for a new and solidly grounded regional security architecture, adding that Türkiye would continue to discuss the issue comprehensively with the countries of the region.

The three leaders also discussed the possible joint steps to achieve lasting and sustainable peace throughout the region.

Push for ceasefire

Erdogan and Sharif discussed bilateral ties and ongoing ceasefire negotiations related to Iran, highlighting growing diplomatic coordination.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to expand cooperation with Pakistan in key sectors including energy, trade and defence.