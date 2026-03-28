WORLD
1 min read
22 reported dead as drifting migrant boat rescued near Greek island
26 more were rescued as the vessel drifted for six days following its departure from Libya.
22 reported dead as drifting migrant boat rescued near Greek island
Migrants disembark from a vessel at the port of Kaloi Limenes, on the island of Crete, Greece, February 21, 2026 [FILE]. / Reuters
17 hours ago

Twenty-two people were reported dead after a migrant boat was rescued off the Greek island of Crete, according to public broadcaster ERT.

The vessel was reportedly spotted early Friday by the EU border agency Frontex, and 26 people on board were transferred to the port of Kaloi Limenes on Saturday.

Survivors said there were 48 people on board when the boat departed from Libya six days earlier.

RECOMMENDED

As the vessel drifted for days due to adverse weather conditions, 22 people died during the journey, with their bodies thrown into the sea.

Two suspected boat operators, both from South Sudan and aged between 19 and 21, were identified and arrested on suspicion of human trafficking during the preliminary investigation.

RelatedTRT World - Several Egyptians missing after migrant boat capsizes off Greece
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran slams 'calculated' US school strike as war crime at UN
19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, UNICEF says
Israel bars Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth consecutive week
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Iran's IRGC calls on civilians to leave areas near US bases
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia reach defence 'arrangement' amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Stratcom Summit 2026 opens in Istanbul amid rising global tensions and information warfare
China denies reports of SMIC sending chipmaking tools to Iran
US land mines seen scattered in Iran pose 'extreme danger' to civilians
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Protection of truth critical in 'disinformation age': Türkiye's head of communications
Netanyahu does not know how to win in any arena: former Israeli PM Bennett
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Israel's Netanyahu plans to extend military service amid army personnel shortage
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report