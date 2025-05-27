There is no city in the world like Istanbul — where continents meet, empires sleep under stone, and time loops rather than marches forward.

But perhaps nowhere is that more literal than in a dimmed theatre beside the Ayasofya Mosque, where Legends of Istanbul unfolds each evening as Türkiye’s first immersive theatre experience born from its myths.

A fusion of technology, choreography, sound, and story, Legends of Istanbul, launched in April 2025, doesn’t just depict Istanbul’s past — it resurrects it. Not in a museum, not in a classroom, but on a living, pulsing stage just metres from the landmarks that gave birth to its stories.

“We didn’t want to just inform. We wanted people to feel Istanbul,” says Murat Ceylan, the show’s creator and director. “When the show ends and you step outside, you’re face-to-face with the very streets where these stories were born.”

Unlike traditional stage productions or historical re-enactments, Legends of Istanbul exists at the intersection of immersive art and cultural diplomacy.

Projected visuals seamlessly blend with Istanbul’s historic architecture, as dancers embody memories brought to life. Just steps away from the Basilica Cistern, the show unfolds amidst centuries of imperial legacy — transforming myth into space and spectators into participants.

Each day at 4 pm, visitors from Türkiye and abroad can take the experience a step further at Yucel Arts Center in Fatih — by trying on performance costumes and stepping into the story themselves, becoming part of Istanbul’s living legend.

What makes it even more remarkable is its origin: Murat Ceylan, a Bogazici University-trained industrial engineer, traded systems and spreadsheets for lights and legend.

“Engineering taught me to build frameworks. And this show is a living system — emotional, historical, visual,” he says. “But Istanbul needed something of its own. Something timeless, and yet urgent now.”

This performance is the first in Türkiye in which a multi-sensory storytelling format, which uses digital scenography and spatial design to immerse audiences in legend, has been brought to life.

Why these eight legends?

The show’s soul lies in its selection of eight foundational stories — each chosen not just for fame but for emotional texture and historical depth.

“We didn’t choose the most obvious legends just for spectacle,” explains Ceylan. “We looked for emotional relevance. Some tales are rooted in the Byzantine era, some in Ottoman memory, others live through oral storytelling. Together, they show Istanbul’s complexity — its shadows, its splendour, its sorrow.”

And they are as symbolic as they are narrative — Medusa represents justice denied; Hezarfen Ahmed Celebi, the impossible dream of flight; The Conquest, a tectonic shift in world history; The Maiden’s Tower, love’s refusal to be erased.

The show begins above the Basilica Cistern, where many tourists start their journey in Istanbul. But here, the myth of Medusa is not just something carved into a column — it comes alive.

As the lights shift, we find ourselves surrounded by the Maiden’s Tower, rising like a question mark in the Istanbul Strait.

For centuries, this tower has been the heart of countless legends — from the tale of a princess doomed by prophecy to a lonely watchtower guiding sailors through the night. A place of mystery, of boundaries, of fate.

Then, our gaze turns to the opposite shore. Hezarfen Ahmed Celebi stands atop the Galata Tower, wind tugging at his wings. Below, the Istanbul Strait stretches wide and wild — a silver vein of doubt.

The city holds its breath — time suspends, as if even history is unsure what comes next.

Behind him lies an empire sceptical of flight; ahead, the skies of Uskudar and the silhouette of the Maiden’s Tower, timeless and waiting.