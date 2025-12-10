Another Palestinian detainee lost his life in Israeli detention, prisoners' affairs groups said on Wednesday.

Abdelrahman al-Sabateen, 21, a resident of Husan town near Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, died at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in West Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement.

No details were provided about the cause of his death.

Sabateen was arrested by Israeli forces in June 2025.