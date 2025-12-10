WORLD
1 min read
Another Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli custody as prisoner death toll tops 100
Prisoners’ groups hold Israeli authorities responsible for the death of Abdelrahman al-Sabateen as monitors warn of worsening conditions.
Another Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli custody as prisoner death toll tops 100
Israeli soldiers walk outside of Ofer Prison previously described as a “lit grave” by released Palestinian prisoners. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

Another Palestinian detainee lost his life in Israeli detention, prisoners' affairs groups said on Wednesday.

Abdelrahman al-Sabateen, 21, a resident of Husan town near Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, died at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in West Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement.

No details were provided about the cause of his death.

Sabateen was arrested by Israeli forces in June 2025.

RECOMMENDED

The two groups held Israeli prison authorities fully responsible for Sabateen’s death, and called on the international community to intervene to provide protection for prisoners.

They accused Israel of escalating its violations against Palestinians in Israeli prisons amid reports indicated a rising number of deaths due to harsh detention conditions, including ill-treatment and deprivation of medical care.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 100 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli custody since October 2023 and dozens have been forcibly disappeared.

Palestinian authorities estimate that more than 9,300 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including more than 50 women and about 350 children, in addition to those kept in Israeli army camps.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces detain nearly 100 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE