President Donald Trump is considering an initial targeted military strike against Iran and could pursue broader action aimed at toppling the country’s leadership if diplomatic efforts fail, The New York Times reported, citing US officials familiar with internal deliberations.
In an article published on Sunday, the newspaper said Trump has told advisers he would contemplate wider military action in the coming months if negotiations and any limited strike do not persuade Tehran to abandon its nuclear programme.
The news comes as the US and Iranian negotiators are scheduled to meet on Thursday in Geneva in what officials described as last-ditch talks to avert military conflict.
The negotiations, mediated by Oman, follow earlier rounds held on February 6 in Muscat and February 17 in Geneva. A third round is set for February 26 in the Swiss city.
The NYT report said Trump has been leaning toward launching a targeted strike in the coming days to signal to Iranian leaders that they must give up the capability to produce a nuclear weapon.
Potential targets under consideration include the headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, nuclear facilities and elements of the country’s ballistic missile infrastructure.
Officials cited by the newspaper said Trump indicated that if such measures fail, he would consider a larger-scale military attack later this year aimed at removing Iran’s leadership.
‘Zero enrichment’
The report said some administration officials question whether that objective could be achieved through air strikes alone. Earlier options involving special operations forces conducting raids on hardened nuclear and missile facilities have reportedly been set aside because of operational risks.
Officials from both sides are also discussing a proposal that could avert escalation, the report said.
The initiative would allow Iran to maintain a highly limited uranium enrichment programme for medical research and treatment. It remains unclear whether Washington or Tehran would accept such an arrangement.
Publicly, Trump has said any agreement must result in “zero enrichment” of nuclear material by Iran. But Iran has taken an uncompromising stance, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying that Tehran will not relinquish what it considers its right under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty to produce nuclear fuel.
The talks come amid a US military buildup in the region. Open-source tracking data show two aircraft carrier groups, along with fighter jets, bombers and refuelling aircraft, deployed within range of Iran.
At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged a "diplomatic solution" on Iran on Monday ahead of expected talks between Tehran and Washington, as US President Donald Trump threatens strikes on the country.
"We don't need another war in this region. We already have a lot," Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
"It is true that Iran is at its weakest point that they have been. We should be really using this time to find a diplomatic solution."