President Donald Trump is considering an initial targeted military strike against Iran and could pursue broader action aimed at toppling the country’s leadership if diplomatic efforts fail, The New York Times reported, citing US officials familiar with internal deliberations.

In an article published on Sunday, the newspaper said Trump has told advisers he would contemplate wider military action in the coming months if negotiations and any limited strike do not persuade Tehran to abandon its nuclear programme.

The news comes as the US and Iranian negotiators are scheduled to meet on Thursday in Geneva in what officials described as last-ditch talks to avert military conflict.

The negotiations, mediated by Oman, follow earlier rounds held on February 6 in Muscat and February 17 in Geneva. A third round is set for February 26 in the Swiss city.

The NYT report said Trump has been leaning toward launching a targeted strike in the coming days to signal to Iranian leaders that they must give up the capability to produce a nuclear weapon.

Potential targets under consideration include the headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, nuclear facilities and elements of the country’s ballistic missile infrastructure.

Officials cited by the newspaper said Trump indicated that if such measures fail, he would consider a larger-scale military attack later this year aimed at removing Iran’s leadership.

‘Zero enrichment’