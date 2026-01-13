A Russian attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv killed four people and wounded several others, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

"The number of people killed in the enemy attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv has reached four," Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram.

He also said six people were wounded in the overnight hit.

White helmeted emergency workers could be seen clambering through the still-smoking wreckage of a building occupied by postal company Nova Poshta, in a video posted by the regional prosecutor's office.

Within Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said a Russian long-range drone struck a medical facility for children, causing a fire. No casualties were reported.