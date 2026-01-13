WORLD
Death toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv rises to four: governor
Moscow has pummelled Ukraine with daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and cutting power in the frigid height of winter.
January 13, 2026

A Russian attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv killed four people and wounded several others, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

"The number of people killed in the enemy attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv has reached four," Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram.

He also said six people were wounded in the overnight hit.

White helmeted emergency workers could be seen clambering through the still-smoking wreckage of a building occupied by postal company Nova Poshta, in a video posted by the regional prosecutor's office.

Within Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said a Russian long-range drone struck a medical facility for children, causing a fire. No casualties were reported.

Emergency power cuts

Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo said emergency power cuts were also being implemented in Kiev after infrastructure was damaged in an overnight Russian attack.

In its post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrenergo gave no immediate details on the scale of the damage or how long the outages would last.

Moscow has pummelled Ukraine with daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and cutting power in the frigid height of winter.

Russia's use last week of a nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine sparked condemnation from Kiev's allies, including Washington, which called it a "dangerous and inexplicable escalation of this war".

Moscow on Monday said the missile hit an aviation repair factory in the Lviv region and that it was fired in response to Ukraine's attempt to strike one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences, a claim Kiev denies.

