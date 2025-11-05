EUROPE
2 min read
Germany announces 18 arrests in global fake subscription scams
Criminal networks stole bank and credit card data through phishing and leaks from 2016 to 2021, according to BKA’s Martina Link.
Germany announces 18 arrests in global fake subscription scams
A total of 18 people were arrested, according to a press release, including five in Germany. / AP
November 5, 2025

Eighteen suspects have been arrested in a crackdown on three international credit card fraud and money laundering rings, German authorities announced on Wednesday.

The networks made fraudulent charges for online subscriptions at bogus websites, causing more than 300 million euros (about $345 million) in damages, according to Germany's Federal Criminal Police (BKA) and public prosecutors in the western German city of Koblenz.

Some employees at four major German payment providers are accused of collaborating with the fraud rings to facilitate the illegal transactions, "thereby compromising a portion of the German financial system," Koblenz prosecutor Harald Kruse told reporters on Wednesday.

The phoney websites were professionally designed to appear as pornography, video streaming and dating services, with 19 million subscriptions created.

Fraudulent charges were made on about 4.3 million bank cards from 193 different countries, authorities said.

"I've just been told that North Korea is among these countries," Kruse said to underscore the scope of the fraud. "I didn't even know they had credit cards there, I must honestly admit."

The investigation focused on "44 suspects from Germany, the United Kingdom, Latvia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, the United States, and Canada, aged between 32 and 74," according to Kruse.

A total of 18 people were arrested, according to a press release, including five in Germany.

RelatedTRT World - Exclusive: How Indian scammers built a multi-billion-dollar global fraud empire
RECOMMENDED

Police conducted raids on Tuesday in Germany, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the United States and Cyprus as part of what has been dubbed "Operation Chargeback".

The criminal networks used phishing attacks or data leaks to steal bank and credit card details from people between 2016 and 2021, BKA Vice President Martina Link said.

Link said that hundreds of shell companies -- most registered in the UK or Cyprus -- were used to handle the fraudulent websites and ill-gained revenue.

"In total, approximately 2,000 fake websites were identified during the investigation," Link said.

The deliberately small and obscurely labelled amounts allowed the fraudsters to conceal the withdrawals.

The suspects managed to launder about 150 million euros (about $172.5 million) through scores of bank accounts in Germany, Link said.

German investigators worked with authorities in nine other countries, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the United States.

RelatedTRT World - Can you tell if it's real? How deepfakes are shattering online reality

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates