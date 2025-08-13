WAR ON GAZA
Arab states condemn Netanyahu’s 'Greater Israel' remarks as 'threat to sovereignty'
Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Arab League denounce Israeli PM’s comments as dangerous escalation
Arab states condemn Netanyahu’s 'Greater Israel' remarks as 'threat to sovereignty' / AP
August 13, 2025

Several Arab states have condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks expressing attachment to the vision of "Greater Israel," calling them a threat to the sovereignty of states and a violation of international law.

Speaking to news channel i24 on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he feels "very attached" to the vision of Greater Israel, describing himself as "on a historic and spiritual mission" representing "generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us."

Greater Israel is a term used in Israeli politics to describe the expansion of its territory to include the occupied West Bank, besieged Gaza, Syria’s occupied Golan Heights, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s comments "a dangerous and provocative escalation" that threatens the sovereignty of states and violates the UN Charter.

It said such "delusional claims" will not diminish the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and will only fuel "cycles of violence and conflict" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority described the remarks as "a disregard of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people" and "a dangerous provocation and escalation" that threatens regional security.

It reaffirmed its commitment to an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the comments reflect "the occupation’s approach based on arrogance, fueling crises and conflicts, and blatantly infringing the sovereignty of states."

It voiced support for efforts towards "a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace."

Saudi Arabia rejected what it called "expansionist ideas and projects" and reaffirmed "the historical and legal right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on their lands."

The Arab League condemned Israel’s "aggressive and expansionist tendencies," warning they pose "a serious threat to collective Arab national security."

Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israel has waged a large-scale genocide in Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 61,700 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
