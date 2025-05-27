Seventeen members of Greece’s Hellenic Coast Guard have been charged over the 2023 Pylos shipwreck, one of the deadliest migrant boat disasters in the Mediterranean in the past decade.

The Adriana, an overcrowded fishing trawler carrying up to 750 migrants—many of them Syrian refugees fleeing conflict and poverty—sank on June 14, 2023, shocking the international community.

The vessel had departed from Libya bound for Italy when it sank in international waters within Greece’s search and rescue zone near Pylos.

At least 82 bodies were recovered following the disaster, but up to 650 people, including many women and children trapped below deck, are feared dead. Only 104 passengers survived.

Nearly two years later, the Deputy Prosecutor of the Piraeus Naval Court has indicted 17 coast guard personnel, including the captain of the LS-920 vessel, over their handling of the Adriana disaster, according to a BBC report released on Tuesday.

The captain faces charges of “causing the shipwreck,” “dangerous interference with maritime transport,” and “failure to provide assistance.”

Four senior officials, including the former chief of the Coast Guard and the supervisor of the National Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, have been charged with “exposing others to danger.” The crew members of the LS-920 face charges of “simple complicity.”

The indictment follows an inquiry that found serious procedural failures. The coast guard reportedly delayed the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation, waiting for the Adriana to leave Greece’s jurisdiction and enter Italian waters.

A source cited in the 148-page report stated, “At no point before the sinking was the situation escalated from simple monitoring to a distress or alert status,” contradicting coast guard claims that the vessel was seaworthy and that no distress calls were received.

The investigation also revealed that the coast guard failed to respond to calls from the European Union’s border agency Frontex, did not request additional assistance, and deployed only one coast guard vessel to the scene—a ship designed to carry just 36 people, staffed by special forces but equipped with minimal rescue gear

Families demand justice



Survivors have disputed the official account, alleging that the Coast Guard attempted a risky tow that caused the Adriana to capsize and later suppressed key testimonies.