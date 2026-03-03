Global oil and gas prices jumped on Tuesday as the US-Israeli war on Iran halted energy exports from the Middle East, with Tehran attacking ships and energy facilities, closing navigation in the Gulf and forcing production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq.

Oil prices have risen more than 15 percent since Friday, and the benchmark Brent Crude contract gained 6 percent on Tuesday to above $82 per barrel, the highest since July 2024, while European gas prices have soared 40 percent, adding to a 40 percent surge on Monday. Sugar, fertiliser and soy prices have all risen too.

The conflict risks triggering a renewed spike in inflation that could choke off economic recovery in Europe and Asia if the war is prolonged in a region that accounts for just under a third of global oil production and almost a fifth of natural gas.

Related TRT World - Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, warns ships of attack if they try to pass

Shipping at a standstill

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was closed for a fourth day after Iran attacked five ships, choking off a key artery accounting for about 20 percent of global oil and gas supply.

On Tuesday, a fuel tank at Oman’s Duqm commercial port was hit and a fire broke out at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, one of the key regional oil hubs.

On Monday, Qatar shut down its liquefied natural gas facilities, some of the world's biggest, which supply around 20 percent of global LNG exports, Saudi Arabia suspended production at its largest domestic refinery. At the same time, Israel and Iraq also shut down chunks of their gas and oil output.

US President Donald Trump launched the biggest foreign policy gamble of his presidency so far on Saturday, attacking Iran and killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Related TRT World - Iranian drones intercepted at Saudi Aramco’s largest refinery Ras Tanura

In the US, where gasoline prices are a key political pressure point, the cost jumped above $3 per gallon for the first time since November, just weeks after Trump touted his achievements in bringing prices down to $2.

Higher pump prices pose a major risk for Trump and his fellow Republicans as they head into the midterm elections in November, with many Americans struggling to keep up with rising costs for everyday goods.