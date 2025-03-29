A ceremony to announce the new Syrian government began with President Ahmad Alsharaa vowing the government would seek to rebuild state institutions based on accountability and transparency.

"We are witnessing the birth of a new phase in our national journey, and the formation of a new government today is a declaration of our shared will to build a new state," Alsharaa said at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Damascus on Saturday.

"This government will seek to open new horizons in education and health care, and we will not allow corruption to infiltrate our institutions."

The government "will rebuild state institutions on the basis of accountability and transparency," he added.

The new government is composed of 22 ministers, including a woman.

Ministers and roles

The government lineup includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra; Interior Minister Anas Khattab; Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani; Justice Minister Mazhar Al-Wais; Higher Education Minister Marwan al-Halabi; Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Kabawat and Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri.