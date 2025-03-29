WORLD
2 min read
Syria's Alsharaa unveils new government
Alsharaa vows that the new government will never allow "corruption to infiltrate our institutions."
00:00
Syria's Alsharaa unveils new government
Syria's interim President Ahmed AlSharaa speaks during a Ministerial formation of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Damascus / Reuters
March 29, 2025

A ceremony to announce the new Syrian government began with President Ahmad Alsharaa vowing the government would seek to rebuild state institutions based on accountability and transparency.

"We are witnessing the birth of a new phase in our national journey, and the formation of a new government today is a declaration of our shared will to build a new state," Alsharaa said at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Damascus on Saturday.

"This government will seek to open new horizons in education and health care, and we will not allow corruption to infiltrate our institutions."

The government "will rebuild state institutions on the basis of accountability and transparency," he added.

The new government is composed of 22 ministers, including a woman.

Ministers and roles

The government lineup includes Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra; Interior Minister Anas Khattab; Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani; Justice Minister Mazhar Al-Wais; Higher Education Minister Marwan al-Halabi; Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Kabawat and Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri.

RECOMMENDED

It also includes Hamzah Mustafa as information minister, Yarob Badr as head of transportation, and Mohammad Eskaf to lead administrative development. Mazen al-Salhani was appointed tourism minister, while Mohammad Sameh Hamad will serve as youth and sports minister.

Mohammad Saleh takes on the role of minister of culture and Mustafa Abdul Razzaq has been named minister of public works and housing. 

The Education Ministry will be led by Mohammad Abdul Rahman Turko and Amjad Badr has been appointed minister of agriculture.

Abdul Salam Haykal assumes the post of communications and information technology minister and Raed al-Saleh was named minister of emergency and disaster management.

Also included in the Cabinet are Mohammad Anjarrani as minister of local administration, Musab Nazzal al-Ali as health minister, and Nidal Al-Shaar as economy minister. Mohammad Yusr Barnieh has been appointed minister of finance, while Mohammad al-Bashir will serve as energy minister.

The ministers delivered remarks that were followed by the taking of the oath of office before Alsharaa, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

An interim government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir was appointed for a three-month period after the Bashar Assad regime was ousted by opposition forces, led by Alsharaa, in December. Alsharaa was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'