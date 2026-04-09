Spain strongly condemned Israeli strikes ​on Lebanon as well as the broader war on Iran on Thursday, cementing Madrid's role as an outspoken ‌critic of the US and Israeli military offensives despite US threats to punish uncooperative NATO allies.

Spain's opposition to the war on Iran has further strained its relations with Washington, and figures within President Donald Trump's MAGA movement are increasingly urging the US leader to punish Madrid.

In remarks to lawmakers, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares described the conflict as an attack on civilisation, echoing scathing criticism heaped by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Trump's decision to attack Iran.

"We're facing the greatest assault on the civilisation built upon the humanist ideals of reason, peace, understanding and universal law over the abuse of power, brute force and arbitrariness," Albares said.

"The prophets of war and violence seek to return to the values and practices of history's darkest moments," he added, accusing Israel of violating international law and the newly brokered two-week ceasefire after a massive wave of air strikes across Lebanon killed more than 250 people on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who has emerged as a leading opponent of the war, has closed Spanish airspace to any aircraft involved in a confrontation he has described as reckless and illegal.

On Wednesday night, Sanchez reiterated his call for the European Union to scuttle its association agreement with Israel, urging an end to "impunity for (Israel's) criminal actions".

Future of air bases

In a post on X, Sanchez said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "contempt for life and international law is intolerable".

Also on Wednesday, Spain and Italy both summoned Israeli envoys in protest at separate incidents involving UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. Madrid said a Spanish UNIFIL member had been unjustly detained by the Israeli army.

Spanish ties with the US took a hit last year when Madrid rejected Trump's demand that NATO allies ramp up their defence spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product. Madrid's stance led Trump to threaten to cut off all trade.