Since 9/11 , every US presidential candidate has pledged to prioritise homeland defence as a core national security objective.

In this tradition, Donald Trump made missile defence one of the cornerstones of his 2024 campaign, vowing to build “a great Iron Dome over our country, a dome like has never been seen before”. Trump portrayed the project as a symbol of national pride and industrial resurgence.

Upon returning to the office in January 2025, President Trump swiftly turned his vision into policy.

Within a week of his inauguration, he signed an executive order titled 'Iron Dome for America' , instructing the Department of Defence to develop a comprehensive missile shield to defend US territory against an increasing range of airborne threats.

In the following weeks, the initiative was renamed the Golden Dome for America .

This signalled a departure from the now-famous Israeli Iron Dome, as well as an assertion of uniquely American scale, technological ambition and symbolic purpose.

New era of missile defence?

The Golden Dome project involves the development of a layered missile defence architecture combining space-based sensors, AI-driven fire control systems and a variety of kinetic and non-kinetic interceptors, which are intended to counter threats from ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles.

The project's most complex element is its proposed network of space-based interceptors, including lasers, which are designed to destroy warheads shortly after launch.

While Israel’s system is designed to intercept short-range rockets, the Golden Dome has a much broader scope, aiming to defend against a wider range of threats, including hypersonic missiles and space-based platforms such as the Fractional Orbital Bombardment Systems (FOBS).

On May 20, President Trump confirmed that Space Force General Michael Guetlein will lead the development of the Golden Dome, which he described as essential for the “success and even survival of our country”.

The programme is substantial in scale. Preliminary estimates from the Congressional Budget Office suggest that the total cost could exceed $542 billion over the next two decades.

Next year's defence budget has earmarked $25 billion for the development of key components, including satellites, space-based sensors and interceptors, and launch infrastructure.

Trump announced that the system, which is expected to cost $175 billion , should be operational within three years, marking the first time that weapons will be placed in space.

The success of the project largely depends on space-based systems for detecting and intercepting missiles, since these offer the most effective means of addressing fast, hard-to-detect and highly manoeuvrable threats, such as hypersonic weapons.

However, despite this early momentum, there are still significant questions regarding the technical feasibility and long-term strategic viability of such a complex and ambitious system.

Whether the Golden Dome will be a strategic breakthrough or an expensive gamble remains unclear. Although it promises innovation and deterrence, there is a risk that it will lead to greater dependence on private firms and provoke adversarial escalation.

Privatisation of defence

The Golden Dome project is notable not only for its size and technological ambition but also for its unprecedented reliance on the private sector, already becoming one of the most commercially attractive defence initiatives in recent US history.

More than 180 companies have expressed interest in participating in the project. Major defence contractors, including Northrop Grumman, Boeing and RTX, are expected to play key roles.

At the same time, Lockheed Martin has already launched a dedicated marketing campaign to establish a strong presence in this evolving landscape.

According to one news report , a consortium led by SpaceX and comprising Palantir and Anduril is at the forefront of the project.

Their proposal involves a constellation of hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit, which would be used to detect, track and potentially neutralise incoming threats in real time.

This group of companies is distinguished not only by its technical capacity but also by its outsized influence on the political and strategic narrative surrounding the project.