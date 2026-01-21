The Trump administration is pressing ahead with a controversial effort to encourage US exploration of the deep sea by accelerating permitting for companies hunting for critical minerals in international waters, a decision that is likely to face environmental and legal concerns.

The effort could help spark a US-led scramble for resources at the deep seabed before global standards covering the relatively new mining techniques are in place.

A newly finalised rule from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration follows the signing of an executive order by US President Donald Trump that was aimed at bolstering the deep-sea mining industry as part of a push to counter China's sweeping dominance of critical metals.

Under the rule, US officials will consolidate the licensing and permitting process into a single and ostensibly shorter review, according to a government press release.

Last year, Canadian miner The Metals Company started the process to obtain such exploration licenses and permits, advancing its bid to become the first company to gain approval to develop deep-sea minerals.

"This new rule represents a meaningful modernisation of the US regulatory framework for deep seabed nodule collection and acknowledges the significant advances the industry has made since the US regime was first established," Gerard Baron, CEO of The Metals Company, said in a Wednesday press release.

Parts of the Pacific Ocean and elsewhere are believed to contain large amounts of potato-shaped rocks known as polymetallic nodules filled with the building blocks of electric vehicles and electronics, including nickel, copper and cobalt.

"Over the past decades there has been a vast improvement in the technological capability for deep seabed mining, and the industry has obtained a substantial amount of information from deep seabed exploration activities," a document posted to the US Federal Register said.

But Emily Jeffers, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, pushed back against the idea that scientific understanding of the deep ocean has advanced in leaps and bounds, telling the AFP news agency that the seabed remains one of the planet's last largely unexplored frontiers, where scientists are only beginning to grasp how ecosystems function.

"By issuing the permit simultaneously, they're committing to exploitation without the information that you would need to evaluate its impacts," she warned.