Putin signals nuclear energy cooperation in Moscow talks with Prabowo
The Russian leader says cooperation with Indonesia is “developing steadily,” offering support in energy and agriculture as Jakarta invites him for a future visit.
Putin conveyed the two leaders' desire to expand cooperation in the area of ​​military-technical cooperation. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the prospects for cooperation with Indonesia in the energy sector, as he met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Moscow.

“We have very promising prospects in the energy sector, including nuclear power generation. I know your country has similar plans, and we are always available if you consider engaging our specialists,” Putin said in opening remarks on Wednesday.

Expressing his condolences over severe floods and landslides across Indonesia in recent weeks, which have left over 1,200 people dead or missing, Putin said ties between Moscow and Jakarta are “developing very steadily.”

He said intergovernmental commissions in both countries are actively working in this regard, noting that trade and economic ties, in particular, are developing at a “good pace” as well.

Putin said Russia is ready to explore ways to further develop bilateral relations in the agricultural sector, noting wheat supplies to the Indonesian market have “decreased slightly, I believe.”

‘Traditional partner in ​​military-technical cooperation’

The Russian president also conveyed the two leaders’ desire to expand cooperation in the area of ​​military-technical cooperation, calling Jakarta Moscow’s “traditional partner in this area.”

Prabowo said the main purpose of his visit to Russia was to conduct consultations on bilateral issues. He also extended an invitation to Putin to visit Indonesia at a convenient time, which will “likely be possible in 2026 or 2027.”

Putin, in response to the invitation, said he will “definitely” do so.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the Indonesian president would arrive in Moscow on a working visit to discuss issues concerning the "further development of the strategic partnership between Russia and Indonesia, as well as some current international and regional matters."

SOURCE:AA
